Brown announced his pledge to the program on Saturday evening, becoming the third new Cardinals pledge since the month June began.

"I took my official and I felt like I was needed in the system," Brown told Rivals. "A lot of south Florida talent there. I feel like I know everybody.

The West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman two-way talent, who projects as a running back for Jeff Brohm and company, made it to campus for his official visit last weekend and it signaled the beginning of the end of his recruiting process.

The time between the Louisville scholarship offer and the verbal commitment of running back Jaylin Brown was just a few weeks.

The new ACC pledge has added several offers this spring as programs verify his speed, with a 10.88 100 meter dash time to his name this spring. Brown says Louisville views him as a speed-first player.

That combined with the running back production helped to seal the deal for the commitment in connecting with Brohm and running backs coach Chris Barclay.

"The running back room," Brown said. "Before I even landed they were watching me and, as a whole, they told me what I need to do better and what I already do good. That shows that no matter the competition they have for playing time, they still are going to develop each other.

"I get compared to their last two back that had been drafted because my speed and they like how I can put my shoulder down and get into contact."

The rising-senior recruit comes off the board following a 2023 football season in which he ran for 894 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games played to help Cardinal Newman get through the playoffs until running into state champion Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna.

There was a message the latest Floridian Cardinal had for the Louisville community.

"They got a dawg," Brown said. "I will give Louisville my all!"