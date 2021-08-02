Louisville lands Syracuse transfer RB Jawhar Jordan

One of the position groups that Scott Satterfield and his staff were monitoring over the summer was the running back spot.

On multiple occasions, Satterfield said the Cardinals could potentially add another back to De’Rail Sims’ room.

Louisville has done just that, and will be bringing in former Syracuse running back Jawhar Jordan.

Jordan made the move public late last night through his Twitter, and CardinalSports.com has confirmed that the 5-foot-9 running back will be on campus for fall camp.

Jordan comes from Syracuse, where he started all three games that he played in during the 2020 season before going down with an injury.