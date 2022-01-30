Louisville lands USC transfer cornerback Jayden Williams

Louisville has utilized the transfer portal to add cornerback Jayden Williams from USC. The Cards have added three players to next years secondary in Williams, 2022 four-star safety Jeremiah Caldwell from Michigan and two-star safety Antonio Watts from Georgia. Louisville also added Temple transfer safety MJ Griffin in December. After losing freshman defensive backs Jamie Vance and Kani Walker to the transfer portal, it appears they have plugged those holes with Anderson and Griffin as well as adding depth for the future with 2023 DB Jeremiah Collins I’m addition to Watts and Caldwell.

Williams will have three years to play two remaining. He will sign this week and will be with the team in May.