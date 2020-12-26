CardinalSports - Louisville lands Virginia Tech offensive lineman transfer Bryan Hudson

Louisville has just added a major addition to its offensive line in the form of Virginia Tech transfer Bryan Hudson. Hudson hails from Georgetown, Kentucky and played his high school ball at Scott County. He was rated a four-star offensive tackle prospect coming out of the 2019 class and chose Virginia Tech over Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, and Notre Dame.

Hudson made an instant impact as a true freshman for the Hokies starting at center and earning second-team freshman All-American honors from Pro Football Focus. 2020 was a rough year for Hudson, and Virginia Tech in general, as he fell out of favor and lost his starting spot. He entered the transfer portal in early December and tonight he chose Lousiville over Kentucky.

Hudson has four years to play three remaining and should challenge for a starting spot on Lousiville's offensive line immediately.