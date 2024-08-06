PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Louisville Leaves Bahamas with Two Victories

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
UofL MBB: Louisville Leaves Bahamas with Two Victories

UofL men’s basketball defeats Calgary 111-71 in exhibition game


Full book attached.

The Pat Kelsey virtual press conference recording: https://youtu.be/Zcj5gNAT_1U


NASSAU, Bahamas – UofL men’s basketball wrapped up its foreign trip to the Bahamas with a 111-71 exhibition win over the University of Calgary in its second game of the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League on Thursday afternoon.


“I sound like I’m trying to be smart when I’m say this, but I’m going to quote Winston Churchill right now,” said head coach Pat Kelsey in his postgame interview. “He said something about ‘this is kind of the end of the beginning’. It’s not the end obviously, it’s the end of the beginning. By that I mean, the last eight weeks have been a lot for our guys. They showed up on June 5th and didn’t know anybody from anybody. They worked their tails off every day in the weight room, on the court, off the court, to grow closer together and to start the year in a positive way and I couldn’t be prouder of this group for that.”


Louisville jumped out to a 12-3 opening lead where the Cardinals’ first 12 points were all scored by senior guard Chucky Hepburn and fifth year senior forward Kasean Pryor. Pryor had 10 of UofL’s first 15 on all on his own.


The Cards scored 11 unanswered points between 5:17 and 3:01 to take a 26-point lead against the Dinos. Louisville led 59-38 at the break, shooting 54.3% from the field and 46.7% from the 3-point line. The squad logged assists on 13 of the team’s 19 field goals.


Louisville simply used the second half to extend its lead, embarking on a 20-3 run between 13:57 and 9:38 to go up by 42 points with a score of 93-51.


Defense was a point of pride for the Cardinals as they held the Dinos without a made field goal for a seven-minute stretch, allowing them to make only four in the final nine minutes of the game.


Pryor was the peak of the Cardinals’ efficient scoring with 20 points, going 6 of 8 on the floor. He pulled down five rebounds and added an assist and steal.


He was joined in double figures by Terrence Edwards Jr. (14), J’Vonne Hadley (13), Koren Johnson (15) and Noah Waterman (10).


The Cards made 37 of 71 attempts, shooting 52.1% from the field. They assisted on 22 of those buckets. Louisville crashed the glass and outrebounded the Dinos 53-25, racking up 17 of those on the offensive end.


The Cardinals leave the Bahamas with a 2-0 mark in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League. Louisville will return to exhibition action in October in the KFC Yum! Center.


FOLLOW LOUISVILLE MEN'S BASKETBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow Louisville men's basketball on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @LouisvilleMBB.


