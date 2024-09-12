LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL Athletics announces that tickets for “Louisville Live”, the University of Louisville’s annual preseason basketball event featuring the men’s and women’s basketball programs, will go on sale to the public beginning on Wednesday, September 11.





All tickets will be general admission with open seating in the KFC Yum! Center on October 4. Louisville Live will begin on the Cardinals’ home court at 8 p.m. ET.





Tickets will be $15 for the general public and $10 for men’s and women’s basketball season ticket members. Season ticket members will receive early access to purchase their tickets on Monday and Tuesday, September 9 and 10. Students will get free entry with Ville’ns+ members receiving early access to claim their ticket.





Louisville Live will help kick off Cardinal Family Weekend – register your family for special ticket promotions for multiple sporting events throughout the weekend here.



