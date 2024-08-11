LOUISVILLE, Ky. – “Louisville Live”, the University of Louisville’s annual preseason basketball event featuring the Cardinals’ men’s and women’s programs, returns this year on Friday, October 4.





For the first time in the event’s existence, Louisville Live will be held at the KFC Yum! Center, the home game venue of the Cardinals.





Tickets for Louisville Live will go on sale in September. Students will be able to attend the event for free.





This is the fifth iteration of Louisville Live and its fourth location within the city following events at Louisville Slugger Field and Churchill Downs. The first two installments of the even took place from Fourth Street Live! downtown.





Louisville Live is mixed in amongst a busy weekend for UofL Athletics in The Ville, including two home volleyball matches, the Live in Lou Classic and a football game against SMU.



