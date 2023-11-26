Out of all games, Louisville had many self-inflicted wounds against their most hated opponent and this is what happens when a team that isn’t built to come from behind has to do it.

The Cardinals were previously undefeated in one possession games this season, but yesterday they suffered their first loss due to critical turnovers and missed opportunities. This team has been disciplined for majority of the season, but today, they weren’t disciplined on either side of the ball when it mattered.

Two teams that have a strong dislike for one another, but only one is going to give. Games of this caliber simply come down to whoever wants it more, and Kentucky wanted it more. Kentucky didn’t play particularly well, but they capitalized off Louisville’s mistakes, which put them in good positions to score.

Coming into today, Louisville had lost four straight games to Kentucky, and the first thing Jeff Brohm wanted to do as head coach was bring the Governor’s Cup back to the Derby City, where it rightfully belongs. The Cardinals clinched an ACC Championship berth last week with a road win over Miami, while Kentucky struggled in a loss against the now 5-7 South Carolina, but today, none of that matters when these two programs line up against each other.

Everyone knows how much is at stake for both teams. Louisville is having their best season in ten years and Kentucky has lost five of their last games, but this is the only game that would diminish the past. The only game that can make a bad season, good.

Jeff Brohm’s game plan for his team was clear and simple, control the time of possession and let his defense get stops that set up his offense. For the first 30 minutes of action, his plan was working to a tee. Louisville’s defense was off to a fast start and Kentucky had issues with this pass rush that has been getting home all season.

The Cardinals offense took their time on the first few drives of the game. They took longer than usual in terms of playing with tempo and making big plays, because of how much they wanted to execute. Slowly but surely though, Louisville was able to find a rhythm on offense after an extended drive that took well over half the first quarter. Jawhar Jordan was able to cap off the first good drive of the game with a one-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Cardinals an early one-score lead.

Kentucky had been a team who had difficulties scoring points all season. Mark Stoops knew his team needed a little help from Louisville to put up as many points as they did, but they didn’t have that success in the first half. It took the Wildcats 22 minutes of game time to score a touchdown, but the Cardinals had trouble moving the ball on offense after their opening touchdown. Louisville, all of a sudden was allowing Kentucky to get first downs and eventually get to the goal line, where they threw a touchdown pass on a fade route right over a Cardinal defender.

Even with a struggling offense, Jeff Brohm felt good about where his team was, because his defense was still making key plays for the most part, despite an easy dropped interception off a tipped pass. The Cardinals hit a 46-yard field goal that put them up 10-7 at the break.

The third quarter was quite the rollercoaster for both of these teams. Louisville looked to be in complete control of the game, and it started with the offense getting on track. This time, the drives were getting even longer, but Louisville was so determined to score, they just kept moving the ball. It took the Cardinals 15 plays to get 75 yards, but they weren’t going to be denied at the goal line, as Jawhar Jordan rushed for another touchdown from one yard out on fourth and goal.



Kentucky literally answered immediately as soon as Louisville kicked it back to them as Barrion Brown took the kickoff return to the house for 100 yards and instantly cut into the Cardinals double-digit lead. Louisvilles’s offense was no longer having issues moving the ball and a defensive game turned into a shootout fast. Jack Plummer and company responded with another touchdown of their own through the air to former Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood. Now up 24-14 and by double-digits again, this is where it all went wrong for Louisville.

The Cardinals defense went from stifling to almost nonexistent at times. Last possession, it took Kentucky just one kickoff return to score. Their next possession was almost just as fast, scoring in only 2 passing plays that Louisville had poor coverage in. The first play went for 55 yards after a completely blown coverage on Louisville’s end and then a 20-yard touchdown pass on a wheel route to Ray Davis, who the Cardinals had no answer for. Every time Louisville swung, Kentucky was able to swing right back and both teams went on to score two touchdowns a piece in the third quarter.

Back and forth they went for 15 minutes straight and just when it seemed like Louisville was on the verge on scoring again, Jawhar Jordan fumbled the ball at a critical moment and it was recovered by Louisville native J.J. Weaver at the Cardinals 47-yard line, which was the first takeaway on either side for the game. The Wildcats went on to tie the game with a field goal after converting a fourth and two with a run from Ray Davis. Louisville missed a tackle in the backfield on that same fourth down, and it obviously came back to bite them. Jack Plummer hadn’t made a mistake up until this point, because Jeff Brohm was using the run game to set up the pass. However, that didn’t last long for Plummer as he attempted to run for a first down near the sidelines and was blown up by a Kentucky defender, causing Louisville to turn the ball over on back to back fourth quarter possessions.

The second fumble was devastating for this team, because they gave up a touchdown to Kentucky, who capitalized off of great field position. Louisville was just up by ten points and now they found themselves down by a touchdown just like that. Nothing was going right for the Cardinals, until they forced an interception after their pass rush got home, making Devin Leary just toss the ball in the air to a Louisville defender. With excellent field position, Louisville needed a touchdown to tie the game up after failing to on the previous drive.

Jack Plummer dropped back on fourth and six that was looking like it would decide the outcome of the game, and he delivered a strike to Amari Huggins-Bruce for a 21-yard touchdown, tying the game at 31 points a piece. Louisville’s defense had trouble the entire second half getting stops they usually make and it was more of the same when Kentucky got the ball back with just under three minutes remaining. Ray Davis was a problem for Ron English’ defense all day on the ground and through the air. Kentucky was moving the ball fairly easy on this last drive and Davis ended the drive breaking away for a 37-yard touchdown that put Kentucky up by a touchdown again. The defense has been Louisville’s calling card all season, but they couldn’t get a stop when it mattered most.

One minute left in the game, and Louisville had one last chance to extend the game to overtime, but they fell short when Plummer threw an interception in the end zone just as time was about to expire. Louisville’s turnovers couldn’t have came at a worse time and this time they were too much to overcome and win. The Cardinals have now lost five straight games to the team up the road and this loss will eat at Louisville until they meet again.

As bad as that loss hurts for Jeff Brohm and his team, they’ll have to focus on beating Florida State next weekend, unlike Kentucky who’s off for another month. Let this loss be the fuel of the fire against a better opponent, with more on the line for both teams. Louisville will have to beat Florida State to get themselves back in a NY6 bowl game and it’s not as unlikely due to Jordan Travis’ tragic season-ending injury last week.

Sitting at 10-2, the Cardinals have nothing to hang their hats over, as they’ll get another chance at redemption next Saturday in the ACC Championship game against Florida State at 8 P.M. (ET).