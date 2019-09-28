Louisville, Mack watching Traynor closely
Louisville coach Chris Mack is keeping close tabs on JJ Traynor.Traynor, the son of former Louisville standout Jason Osborne, is a rising star at Bardstown, where he plays for another former Louisv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news