At first glance, Louisville has a favorable and very winnable first four games. Starting 4-0 would be huge for momentum heading into the meat of the schedule.





Following those first four games, Louisville faces a daunting swing of road games, traveling to Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Duke. That is going to be a tough stretch of playing in hostile environments.





Louisville then faces a pretty doable slew of contests before ending the conference slate with Syracuse, North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia twice.