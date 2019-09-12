News More News
At first glance, Louisville has a favorable and very winnable first four games. Starting 4-0 would be huge for momentum heading into the meat of the schedule.


Following those first four games, Louisville faces a daunting swing of road games, traveling to Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Duke. That is going to be a tough stretch of playing in hostile environments.


Louisville then faces a pretty doable slew of contests before ending the conference slate with Syracuse, North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia twice.

Full TV Schedule:

Nov. 5 at Miami Miami, Fla. ACCN

Dec. 6 Pittsburgh KFC Yum! Center ACCN

Jan. 4 Florida State KFC Yum! Center ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 7 Miami KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN

Jan. 11 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. ESPN

Jan. 14 at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN

Jan. 18 at Duke Durham, N.C. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 22 Georgia Tech KFC Yum! Center RSN

Jan. 25 Clemson KFC Yum! Center RSN

Jan. 29 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass. ACCN

Feb. 1 at NC State Raleigh, N.C.ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 5 Wake Forest KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 8 Virginia KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 12 at Georgia Tech Atlanta, Ga. ACCN

Feb. 15 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN

Feb. 19 Syracuse KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 22 North Carolina KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 24 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. ESPN

Mar. 1 Virginia Tech KFC Yum! Center ACCN

Mar. 7 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Mar. 10-14 at ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN


