Louisville MBB puts final stamp on 2019-2020 schedule with ACC lineup
At first glance, Louisville has a favorable and very winnable first four games. Starting 4-0 would be huge for momentum heading into the meat of the schedule.
Following those first four games, Louisville faces a daunting swing of road games, traveling to Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Duke. That is going to be a tough stretch of playing in hostile environments.
Louisville then faces a pretty doable slew of contests before ending the conference slate with Syracuse, North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia twice.
2️⃣0️⃣ games against The Best Conference in America.— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) September 13, 2019
A 👀 at our 2019-20 @ACCMBB schedule 👇https://t.co/2wLwLCnZSg pic.twitter.com/5P44k4iAdd
Full TV Schedule:
Nov. 5 at Miami Miami, Fla. ACCN
Dec. 6 Pittsburgh KFC Yum! Center ACCN
Jan. 4 Florida State KFC Yum! Center ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 7 Miami KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
Jan. 11 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. ESPN
Jan. 14 at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
Jan. 18 at Duke Durham, N.C. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 22 Georgia Tech KFC Yum! Center RSN
Jan. 25 Clemson KFC Yum! Center RSN
Jan. 29 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass. ACCN
Feb. 1 at NC State Raleigh, N.C.ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 5 Wake Forest KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 8 Virginia KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 12 at Georgia Tech Atlanta, Ga. ACCN
Feb. 15 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
Feb. 19 Syracuse KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 22 North Carolina KFC Yum! Center ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 24 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. ESPN
Mar. 1 Virginia Tech KFC Yum! Center ACCN
Mar. 7 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Mar. 10-14 at ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C. ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN