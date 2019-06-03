It wasn't easy, but the Louisville baseball team is moving on after overcoming a fierce Illinois State ninth inning rally. Louisville started Nick Bennett, and used him very briefly due to a pitch count. Bryan Hoeing pitched brilliantly in relief as runs weren't easy to come by for either team. A pinch hit RBI by Zach Britton put Louisville ahead. Then, Louisville went up 3-1 in the eighth inning after Jake Snider's double scored Tyler Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals weren't in the clear, however. The Redbirds mounted a serious comeback after a couple of 2-out hits tied the game. Knotted up with a chance to walk it off, Louisville loaded the bases for the newcomer, Alex Binelas. Binelas did what he has been doing all season. A single up the middle scored Trey Leonard ending the game.

Louisville will now play in the Super Regionals at Jim Patterson Stadium for a Friday, Saturday, and if needed, Sunday series. Louisville has now reached the Super Regionals in six out of the last seven years.

ICYMI the walk off single: