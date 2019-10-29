Jordan Watkins decided he wants to stay in the south end after all. After decommitting from the rival Kentucky Wildcats a little over two weeks ago, Watkins has shut his recruitment back down and given his pledge to Louisville. The Cards' on-field product this season, specifically their offensive explosion, was the key to landing Watkins.

"Louisville really started to change my mind about UK right after the Boston College game. By playing a really good team (the way they did) I got to see how coach Satterfield's offense would really work. I think their offense is super electrifying (whether) running or throwing the ball," said Watkins.

Boston College was the first true ACC foe Scott Satterfield and staff faced. They produced three-one hundred yard receivers that day. Watkins was in the stands for Boston College and the day before he spent eight hours on campus hosted by receivers coach Gunter Brewer.

"The coaches are great people to be around and I felt that I could spend the next three to four years around them," proclaimed Watkins.

Watkins backed off his pledge to Kentucky five days after the Boston College game.

In the war of perception that is college football recruiting Louisville has gained some in-state momentum back with the delayed flip of Jordan Watkins from Kentucky. Last season Kentucky won the battle going 3-0 on prospects both schools were recruiting landing Jared Casey, JJ Weaver, and Tae Crumes. Technically you could say Kentucky went 4-0 if you count Doss athlete Shawnkell Knight-Goff but he quit football a week ago so do what you will with that. This year Kentucky is 2-1 with Kentucky landing Male receiver Izayah Cummings and Christian Academy of Louisville offensive tackle John Young while Louisville just flipped Watkins. Had Kentucky signed the trio of Cummings, Young, and Watkins they would have put up back-to-back years of dominance but Louisville has closed the gap for the moment.

Watkins becomes the 24th verbal commitment of the 2020 class.