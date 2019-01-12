Louisville's win over North Carolina was certainly impressive, but fans may not know it is the most impressive road win of the season - by any team.

In fact, no other team in the country has a win on the home court of a KenPom Top 10 team this season in college basketball.

Best true road wins this season per KenPom:

1. Louisville over No. 9 UNC, 83-62

t-2. Minnesota over No. 14 Wisconsin, 59-52

t-2. Purdue over Wisconsin, 84-80 OT

4. Kansas St over No. 16 Iowa St, 58-57

t-5. Virginia over No. 20 Maryland, 76-71

t-5. Seton Hall over Maryland, 78-74

t-7. Michigan State over Florida, 63-59

t-7. South Carolina over Florida, 71-69

t-9. Syracuse at Ohio State, 72-62

t-9. Michigan State over Ohio State, 86-77

11. North Carolina over NC State, 90-82