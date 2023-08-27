LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink has announced the launch of the Louisville NIL Store via the CARDS NIL Exchange, providing officially licensed merchandising opportunities to every Cardinal student-athlete.





With every purchase, Louisville fans will place industry-leading payments directly into their favorite student-athlete’s pocket.





Shop the Louisville NIL Store: https://louisville.nil.store/





Student-Athlete Sign-Up: https://uofl.me/3KQ6n6k





Part of the NIL Store network, the Louisville NIL Store team will continuously be onboarding new athletes and developing custom merchandise drops for individual athletes. All merchandise on the Louisville NIL Store is officially licensed by the University of Louisville.





Each student-athlete’s digital locker room includes a collection of core products which feature personalized names and numbers for applicable athletes.





In addition to Louisville, the NIL Store network of schools includes Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, LSU, Nebraska, Maryland, Mizzou, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, UConn, Rutgers, Iowa State, Florida State and Northwestern, with many more stores currently under construction.





The NIL Store team handles all the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, the NIL Store works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.





The Cards NIL Exchange from INFLCR provides a customized portal where businesses, alumni and other donors may communicate, negotiate and enter transactions with student-athletes. Louisville and INFLCR are not a party to the negotiations.







