"It means everything to get the opportunity to play for my hometown and the team I grew up watching. I’ll be able stay close to my family and friends"

Louisville has pulled the scholarship trigger on 2019 four-star linebacker Jared Casey from Ballard High.

He discussed what the hometown offer means to him with cardinalsports.com.

"It means everything to get the opportunity to play for my hometown and the team I grew up watching. I’ll be able stay close to my family and friends," expressed Casey.

The new Rivals four-star showed up to Floyd Street at 2PM with his family and the Lousville staff gave a detailed presentation on how they would incorporate him into their defensive scheme. He also got some one on one time with head coach Bobby Petrino.

"(Petrino) wanted me to be the first local kid to commit and help keep all the local talent home," said Casey. ""

New Louisville defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder also sees big things from the Rivals four-star linebacker.

"Coach VanGorder compared me to Jaylon Smith from his time at Notre Dame and said I'm his top priority at linebacker," mentioned Casey.

The 2019 Kentucky class is arguably the most talented group of prospects in the Rivals era and the back yard brawl is on. Purdue, Kentucky, and Louisville are all pushing hard for Casey as are the Oregon Ducks with former Louisville assistant coaches Cort Dennison and Stephen Field leading the charge.

Casey says wants to explore official visit possibilities, and make his final decision either before the start of his senior season or sometime at the midway point. With his recent influx in scholarship offers since earning MVP honors at the Nashville Rivals Three Stripe Camp, he has a lot to sort through and will most likely see more options develop during the summer college camp season.

That being said, he has his academic affairs in order and plans to enroll early at the school he signs with in December. Considering his late emergence on the recruiting scene and his plans to commit early, there is an accelerated clock on his recruitment. Look for schools to be fighting it out he puts the pen to the paper.