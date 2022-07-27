 CardinalSports - Louisville picked 4th in ACC Atlantic
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-27 21:21:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville picked 4th in ACC Atlantic

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.


ACC Preseason Poll (164 total votes)

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division (First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division (First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220

