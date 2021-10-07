Louisville QB commit Khalib Johnson totals six touchdowns in 46-14 win

Johnson was 20-of-28 for 296 yards to go along with five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

If you're a Louisville fan, the very first clip of the video should get you excited. Not only does Johnson elude the pressure and get out of the pocket, but he throws a laser, on the run for a touchdown.

In the second clip, Johnson shows great pocket presence, and delivers a strike down the field off of play action. The receiver ran a deep post route, and the ball could not have been placed any better.

The third clip isn't anything crazy, but it's a play design that looks almost identical to what Louisville runs with Malik Cunningham. A zone read out of the pistol formation is exactly what Louisville likes to do, and Johnson kept it himself for a touchdown.

In the next couple of clips, Johnson shows off his arm strength, hitting receivers way down the field in stride.



Through six games, Louisville commitment Khalib Johnson has been phenomenal.

