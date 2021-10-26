Louisville QB Malik Cunningham named to Davey O'Brien Class of 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021 on Tuesday, which makes him eligible to be voted one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.





Cunningham is off to his best start of his career, throwing for 1,684 yards and eight touchdowns, while also leading the nation with 13 rushing touchdowns. The redshirt junior rushed for 133 yards -- the first 100-yard game this season – and a career best three touchdowns in Louisville’s 28-14 win over Boston College on Saturday.





The native of Montgomery, Ala., has rushed for multiple touchdowns in six of seven games this season, and is second in school history with eight multiple touchdown games throughout his career. Cunningham has 31 rushing touchdowns in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.





The Davey O’Brien Fan Vote will kick off. For the second straight year, voting will take place on our @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The top five vote getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee.





To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original post highlighting the quarterback on the official @DaveyOBrien social media channels. Each round of the selection process (semifinalist, finalist and winner) will offer two one-week voting periods. A full breakdown of the Davey O’Brien Award season timeline is below, as is the full list of 40 names.