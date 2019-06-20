The Louisville dugout had no energy. Frustrating mistakes mounted for the Cardinals, and Louisville's season was in serious danger of coming to an end. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Louisville finally found something, and life was pumped back into Dan McDonnell's club.

In an elimination contest, Louisville took on a Mississippi State club that had control for most of the game. Mississippi State had the momentum throughout the matchup behind a solid pitching performance from their freshman pitcher, JT Ginn. Louisville decided to give the ball to veteran Nick Bennett. Bennett didn't have his best outing, but the Louisville bullpen held steady. It was 3-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, and Louisville loaded the bases, with nobody out. Louisville capitalized and scored 2 runs off of the bats of Drew Campbell and Justin Lavey. Louisville had another opportunity in the eighth inning, but squandered the chance when Lucas Dunn was thrown out trying to get an extra base.

Louisville pulled out everything they had, including throwing Reid Detmers in the ninth inning to get the last out. Coming to the plate needing one run to tie, and a pair to take the lead, Jake Snider drew a leadoff walk. On a botched pick off attempt, Snider advanced to second. The next batter, Danny Oriente, promptly delivered a double to right-center field, scoring Snider on a close play at the plate. Oriente stood on second as the winning run, and Drew Campbell stepped in.