Louisville rallies from behind, edges out Georgia Tech 39-34
The Jeff Brohm era has officially begun tonight with the Cardinals looking to make a statement in his first game as Louisville’s head coach.
Many analysts believe that Brohm will take this team to the next level and beating Georgia Tech on the road is a great way to start his tenure.
The Cardinals were able to bounce back after playing poorly in the first 30 minutes. That second half was a great effort from the entire team and they showed that they can battle adversity and fight from behind.
First Half Analysis:
The first half was not ideal to say the least for Louisville. After getting an interception on the first drive to open the game, everything went wrong for the Cardinals.
The defense started off strong, not allowing any points in the first quarter, but Georgia Tech was able to find their rhythm and score 28 straight points in the second. The offense wasn’t any better, as they missed on what should be easy conversions.
Jack Plummer looked rough on every drive but one. His rhythm and accuracy has looked out of sync and he’s missed on numerous opportunities to drive the ball down the field. That half was definitely one to forget for him, because if he plays like this again his starting job could be in jeopardy.
As bad as they looked in the first half, still they were only down by two possessions at halftime, with a chance to get back into the game starting with the ball to open the second half.
Second Half Analysis:
A complete opposite half for Louisville, who came out with intensity on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. Georgia Tech wasn’t able to put together anything sustainable all quarter and the Cardinals were able to take advantage.
The defense was finally able to get multiple stops in a row after a dreadful second quarter, which is promising to see them get better as the game goes on. Louisville was able to score 10 points to cut the lead to just five points as they entered the fourth and Jack Plummer was able to settle in and make throws he’s expected to. Plummer looked much more comfortable out there, converting on key plays that the team desperately needed. Once he picked his play up, the entire game changed and Louisville stole all the momentum back from Georgia Tech.
Jamari Thrash came alive in the second half with two receiving touchdowns and several nice runs after the catch. It took some time to get him going, but he’s looking like everything Coach Brohm thought he was going to be. With sure hands and crisp route running, he could be one of the best playmakers in the ACC.
The Cardinals were in total control the entire second half, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 26-6. What a way to rally your team in your first game coaching for Jeff Brohm and co. A nice comeback victory on the road to open the season off 1-0. It wasn’t pretty at all, but as always, a win is a win.
Louisville will host Murray State at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium next Thursday at 7:30 P.M. (ET).