The Jeff Brohm era has officially begun tonight with the Cardinals looking to make a statement in his first game as Louisville’s head coach. Many analysts believe that Brohm will take this team to the next level and beating Georgia Tech on the road is a great way to start his tenure. The Cardinals were able to bounce back after playing poorly in the first 30 minutes. That second half was a great effort from the entire team and they showed that they can battle adversity and fight from behind.

First Half Analysis:

The first half was not ideal to say the least for Louisville. After getting an interception on the first drive to open the game, everything went wrong for the Cardinals. The defense started off strong, not allowing any points in the first quarter, but Georgia Tech was able to find their rhythm and score 28 straight points in the second. The offense wasn’t any better, as they missed on what should be easy conversions. Jack Plummer looked rough on every drive but one. His rhythm and accuracy has looked out of sync and he’s missed on numerous opportunities to drive the ball down the field. That half was definitely one to forget for him, because if he plays like this again his starting job could be in jeopardy. As bad as they looked in the first half, still they were only down by two possessions at halftime, with a chance to get back into the game starting with the ball to open the second half.

Second Half Analysis: