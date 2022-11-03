After suffering through five years of unknown, while awaiting a decision, the Louisville men’s basketball program is finally able to move on.

The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced its ruling on Thursday.

Louisville was hit with a $5,000 fine, a few recruiting limitations, and two years of probation. The biggest news is that the program wasn't hit with a postseason ban, and Rick Pitino and Chris Mack were exonerated.