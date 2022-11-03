After suffering through five years of unknown, while awaiting a decision, the Louisville men’s basketball program is finally able to move on.
The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced its ruling on Thursday.
Louisville was hit with a $5,000 fine, a few recruiting limitations, and two years of probation. The biggest news is that the program wasn't hit with a postseason ban, and Rick Pitino and Chris Mack were exonerated.
Essentially, the IARP disagreed with everything that the NCAA was pushing, including that Adidas employees didn't represent Louisville.
“The hearing panel concluded that the case record did not provide sufficient or credible information to conclude that the apparel company (Adidas) was a representative of (Louisville’s) athletics interests.”
Finally. It's over. And that's as good of an outcome as you could have hoped for if you're a Louisville fan.