Louisville's ACC Network Takeover Set for July 10

BRISTOL, Conn. -- University of Louisville athletics programming will be featured all day on July 10 on the ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2021-22 season for each ACC institution beginning Tuesday, July 5. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase instant classics and memorable performances, including ACC Championships and more starting at 12 a.m. ET each day.





Boston College kicks off the schedule July 5, followed by Clemson (July 6), Duke (July 7), Florida State (July 8), Georgia Tech (July 9), Louisville (July 10), Miami (July 11) North Carolina (July 12), NC State (July 13), Notre Dame (July 14), Pitt (July 15), Syracuse (July 16), Virginia (July 17), Virginia Tech (July 18) and Wake Forest (July 19). Institution-specific programming schedules and other details will be announced soon.





Additionally, as part of ACC Network School Takeovers and the continued celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the prime-time hours of each school’s takeover day will be dedicated to highlighting its women’s sports programs and marquee moments.



