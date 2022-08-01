Louisville's Adbullah Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah was named to the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday. The organization annually presents the award to the college defensive player of the year.



Abdullah, who registered 52 tackles from his outside linebacker position, earnead second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades after finishing second in the ACC with 10.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. The 10 sacks were second in the league and 12th nationally.



As an outside linebacker, Abdullah was credited with 53 tackles in 13 starts. He totaled a season high 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in a win at Florida State and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in a win over Syracuse.



The Bednarik Award watch list incorporated a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, the full list consists of 90 players.



Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov. 22, 2022. The winners of the 28th Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the award will be made at the 86th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.



To view the complete 2022 Bednarik Award watch list preseason watch list, visit maxwellfootballclub.org.



About the Bednarik Award The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.



