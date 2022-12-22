LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football team signed 17 players, including five transfers on Wednesday during the 2023 National Signing Day on Wednesday.





First-year head coach Jeff Brohm, who was hired on Dec.8, inked 12 high school student-athletes with seven of them joining the Cards in January. Five of the players signed on Wednesday were Power 5 transfers in wide receivers Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee), Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati), defensive linemen Stephen Herron (Stanford), Rodney McGraw (Penn State) and safety Devin Neal (Baylor).





Thompson played three seasons at Cincinnati, catching 47 passes for 659 yards and one touchowns. He caught 27 passes for 393 yards last season with the Bearcats, while Calloway contributed three years at Tennessee.





The Cardinals added some depth on the defensive line with the additions of defensive ends Herron from Stanford and McGraw from Penn State. Neal joins the Louisville squad after coming from Baylor. Herron played four seasons at Stanford, concluding the 2022 season with 37 tackles and 5.5 sacks.





The Cardinals signed five four-star prospects in offensive lineman Madden Sanker out of Douglasville, Ga. — the highest ranked offensive lineman in school history. Quarterback Pierce Clarkson and cornerback Aaron Williams from St. John Bosco, and linebacker Stanquan Clark from Miami, Fla., and defensive end Adonijah Green from Ellenwood, Ga., were all the highest rated player in the 2023 class.





The Cardinals finished the 2022 season at 8-5 after a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Louisville is slated to return 15 student-athletes, who started in the bowl game.



