Louisville's Caleb Chandler Added to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The offseason accolades keep pouring in for University of Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler as the he was named one the 78 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award. The Rotary Lombardi Award® goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.





Chandler, who has earned preseason All-American honors this summer, earned first team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus, becoming the only the second offensive lineman to garner such an honor.

Last season, Chandler became only the second UofL offensive lineman to earn first team All-ACC accolades, joining former teammate Mekhi Becton, who was a first team selection at offensive tackle in 2019.



The Jefferson, Ga., native graded out over 85 percent in all 12 games and helped lead one of the nation's top offensive units. The Cardinals averaged 212.9 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest.



The fifth-year senior enters the 2022 season with 37-straight starts dating back to the 2019 season.



