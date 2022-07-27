Louisville's Clark and Chandler Named to Preseason All-ACC Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark and offensive guard Caleb Chandler were named to the Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team, the league announced Wednesday.





A two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer, Clark appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Richmond, Va., native registered 40 tackles and led the squad with three interceptions. He picked off a pair of passes in a 30-3 win over Eastern Kentucky and one versus Florida State. As a sophomore in 2020, he closed the year with 36 tackles and was ranked second in the ACC and 12th nationally with 11 passes defensed. Heading into the 2022 season, Clark has four career interceptions, and 25 pass break-ups.





Chandler, who has earned preseason All-American honors this summer, earned first team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus, becoming the only the second offensive lineman to garner such an honor. Last season, Chandler became only the second UofL offensive lineman to earn first team All-ACC accolades, joining former teammate Mekhi Becton, who was a first team selection at offensive tackle in 2019. The Jefferson, Ga., native graded out over 85 percent in all 12 games and helped lead one of the nation's top offensive units. The Cardinals averaged 212.9 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest. The fifth-year senior enters the 2022 season with 37-straight starts dating back to the 2019 season.





The Cardinals report for the start of practice on Aug. 3.



