After hanging with Notre Dame well into the fourth quarter, and after a complete dismantling of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, there is plenty for fans and critics to chew on and dissect. While most conversations have centered around the quarterback battle and whether or not Puma Pass has what it takes to lead Louisville this season, there has strangely been very little talk about the vast improvement Louisville’s defense has made.

For a unit that drew such ire ever since the 2016 Houston game (nightmare fuel), the defense hasn’t gotten enough praise for just how far they have come. We all thought Peter Sirmon was bad. We had no idea it could possibly get any worse until it did. We are not even 12 months removed from Georgia Freaking Tech hanging 66 on us. Yes, the same Georgia Tech that until this year ran the same offense Rutgers ran against Princeton in 1869.

I am not sure that we’ll ever be able to fully wrap our heads around just how horrendous last year’s defense was. This is usually where I would bombard y’all with a bunch of stats and data to try and illustrate just how gross the defense was last year, but none would do any justice. The best example that comes even remotely close to explaining whatever the hell last year’s defense was is this: If every touchdown that Louisville’s opponents scored last year were only able to count as field goals, Louisville still would have lost half of their games.

Let that marinate for a second. Even if Alabama, Virginia, Clemson, Syracuse, N.C. State, and Kentucky were only allowed to score field goals, they still would have won by an average of 12 points.