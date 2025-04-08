Louisville's Football Spring Game Moved Up to 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville Football Spring Game, presented by Paul Davis Restoration, scheduled for Friday, April 11, has been moved up to 6 p.m. to help maximize the daylight and enhance the overall fan experience for the annual spring contest.

Admission and parking are free for all fans attending to get a look at the 2025 Cardinals in a game-like situation.

Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. and gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

The first half of the game will be played under regular timing rules, with the second half featuring a running clock.

Spring Game Posters for the first 2,500 fans will be available at the gates.