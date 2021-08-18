Louisville's Gunter Brewer sees talent but inexperience at wideout

CAMP REPORT: August 18th

Brewer on Tyler Harrell:

"It's his time to shine. He obviously can run, we're developing him as a route runner. He's developing his skillset. He's got to be able to run routes and catch the ball. We're looking forward to getting him some live reps."

Brewer on inexperience:

"We've got some very talented guys, but they haven't had any live experience or game experience. You see those rookie mistakes, they have to go through growing pains to get there. They're going to show."

Brewer on versatility with the group:

"We call it position flexibility. We want guys to be able to do different things. We're going to play to their strengths. We like to spread the field."

Brewer on the newcomers:

"Shai (Werts) is really starting to get the feel of playing the position. He's a guy who can play quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. We're trying to see where he fits. Ahmari (Huggins-Bruce) has exhibited a lot of speed and quickness. He can play in the slot or play at the Z."

Brewer on establishing a rotation:

"I think it will be by committee early. I would say early on it will be by committee to keep some guys fresh, especially with the young guys to see what they can do."

Brewer on going against Louisville's secondary:

"I'll be honest with you, the two-deep on that side have done a tremendous job. The safeties are brutal to go against. They're big guys. Coach Brown and the defensive staff have done a tremendous job."

Brewer on Marshon Ford: