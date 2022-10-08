News More News
Louisville's Malik Cunningham to Miss Virginia Game

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Louisville's most important offensive player will miss today's game against Virginia. Malik Cunningham is not available, per UofL, due to concussion-like symptoms.

The press release is below:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will miss Saturday’s game versus Virginia after suffering concussion-like symptoms in last Saturday’s loss to Boston College.


The native of Montgomery, Ala., has started a school record 40-straight games before missing today’s contest.


A starter in the team’s first five games, Cunningham has passed for 968 yards and three scores, while rushing for 457 yards and nine scores, which is tied for second nationally.


