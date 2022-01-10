Louisville’s Men’s Basketball Game vs. North Carolina Moved to Feb. 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball game against North Carolina in the KFC Yum! Center has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network. The game had been originally scheduled for Jan. 31.
The move was part of a group of schedule changes announced today by Atlantic Coast Conference, including rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.
Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, four previously postponed games have been rescheduled:
Monday, Jan. 24 – Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 22)
Monday, Jan. 24 – Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)
Monday, Jan. 31 – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN (originally scheduled for Jan. 1)
Monday, Feb. 21 – Florida State at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)
In addition, two games have been adjusted:
Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.)
The full 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.