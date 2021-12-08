Louisville's Pete Thomas named to AFCA 35 Under 35 list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas was chosen to the American Football Coaches Association's 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the organization announced. Thomas is one of just 35 to be recognized on the annual list out of over 200 nominees. The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.

One of the youngest quarterback coaches at the age of 30, Thomas has been influential in the transformation of quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.





Under Thomas’ supervision, Cunningham leads the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback with 968 and touchdowns with 19. He needs 32 more yards to become only the second UofL quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards --- joining former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who did it in 2016 and 2017. Cunningham recorded three 100-yard rushing games this season, including 224 yards at Duke – just three yards short of the school record for yards by a quarterback in a game.





As a passer, Cunningham has thrown for 2,734 yards and 18 touchdowns and is completing 62.0 percent of his passes. Members of the AFCA 2022 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention. They will be published in the bi-monthly AFCA Magazine, AFCA Insider weekly email blast, and/or have their articles and videos added to the AFCA Educational Library. Additionally, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become a part of a prestigious network of rising coaches in the profession along with many other great benefits. To be eligible, applicants had to be born on or after January 1, 1987, and must be currently serving as a high school head coach, two-year college full-time assistant or head coach, or NAIA/NCAA (all divisions) full-time assistant or head coach. Applicants were required to submit a resume, five references, and a 1,600-word article or five-minute live instructional video on an offensive, defensive, special teams, or position-specific topic of the applicant's choosing back in the summer.