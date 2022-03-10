Louisville's season comes to an end in loss to Virginia

Louisville lost to Virginia by a final score of 51-50 on Wednesday night. The Cardinals (13-19, 6-14 ACC) see their season come to an end by way of a stout Virginia defense that held them to a 35.7 percent overall field goal percentage and 22.7 percent from three. Malik Williams led the Cards in his final career game, with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Samuell Williamson was next in line off the bench with 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Louisville now awaits what should be a very interesting offseason, with player decisions surely to be up in the air, as well as the ongoing search for a new head basketball coach.