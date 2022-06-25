Louisville's Van Lith Leads USA Basketball to 4-0 Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Hailey Van Lith, a sophomore on the University of Louisville women’s basketball squad, helped guide the USA Basketball Women's 3x3 National Team to a first-place finish in Pool B with a 4-0 overall mark at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup on the Groenplaats in Antwerp, Belgium.





The United States remained undefeated with victories over Brazil, 18-14, and France, 20-18 in overtime, on Friday. The USA squad opened pool play on Wednesday with a 19-14 win over New Zealand and an 18-16 victory over Austria.





A native of Wenatchee, Wash., Van Lith led the USA in scoring against Brazil with eight points and added 12 points in the win over France. She connected on the game-winning bucket in the closing seconds of overtime to cap an 8-of-12 shooting effort to secure the win over France.





The United States will play the winner of Canada and Germany in the quarterfinals on Saturday, June 25.







