Louisville, Satterfield hire Lance Taylor as OC
Scott Satterfield has finalized his coaching staff after hiring Notre Dame's running back coach Lance Taylor to be Louisville's offensive coordinator.
"When looking for an offensive coach, I wanted an outstanding teacher and communicator, and Lance brings that to our staff," Satterfield said. "Lance possesses all the qualities I look for when hiring an offensive coordinator. His experience and knowledge allows me to oversee all aspects of our program and brings a wealth of ideas to our offensive staff. He will be a perfect fit with what we are trying to do offensively and I'm just excited we were able to hire a coach with this kind of pedigree and respect."
Taylor has spent time in the NFL, coaching wide receivers with the Carolina Panthers, and also had a stop at Stanford where he coached Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love.
This caps off a successful hiring spree for Scott Satterfield where he added a pair of Power Five assistant coaches, and brought back Louisville legend Deion Branch in an off-field capacity.
A Notre Dame source told CardinalSports.com the following:
“Really good hire. Very bright. Has coached WRs and RBs. Star pupil is Christian McCaffrey from his Stanford days. Kyren Williams under Lance has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Very good recruiter, strong evaluation skills. RBs under him are very good in blitz pickup, very good receivers.”