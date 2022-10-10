News More News
Louisville set to host Pitt for 8 p.m. kick

Ty Spalding
Publisher
@TySpalding

Another night game is coming to Cardinal Stadium in 12 days as Louisville will host Pittsburgh on October 22nd for an 8 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

Homecoming weekend is shaping up to be a big one, as Louisville Live will take place on that Friday, Oct. 21, Louisville-Pitt is Saturday night, and then the men's basketball Red-White scrimmage is on Sunday.

The full ACC schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC

Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACC Network

It's looking like October 21-23 will be quite a weekend in the Derby City.

