Louisville snaps three-game skid, beats BC
After an hour and fifteen minute delay due to a leak from the roof of the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville got a much-needed win over Boston College.
Chris Mack shook up the starting lineup as Mason Faulkner and Sydney Curry were inserted, alongside Noah Locke, Malik Williams, and El Ellis.
Sydney Curry continued to deliver, scoring 13 points to go with 7 rebounds in 24 minutes of game action. Curry was perfect from the field, going 6-of-6.
Jae'Lyn Withers had his best game in a while, and snapped out of a serious slump while doing so.
Withers finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, and he was able to score around the basket and in the lane.
Mason Faulkner was great tonight, scoring 8 points and dishing out 7 assists. With Faulkner making the most of the opportunity, Jarrod West will most likely continue to come off the bench.
Louisville got the win, and the team looked like they were playing hard and playing together.
But, big picture wise, this is a bad Boston College team, and Louisville still needs a lot to go their way to sniff the NCAA Tournament.
Looking ahead, Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Saturday as Russ Smith will get his jersey retired.