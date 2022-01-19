Louisville snaps three-game skid, beats BC

After an hour and fifteen minute delay due to a leak from the roof of the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville got a much-needed win over Boston College.

Chris Mack shook up the starting lineup as Mason Faulkner and Sydney Curry were inserted, alongside Noah Locke, Malik Williams, and El Ellis.

Sydney Curry continued to deliver, scoring 13 points to go with 7 rebounds in 24 minutes of game action. Curry was perfect from the field, going 6-of-6.



Jae'Lyn Withers had his best game in a while, and snapped out of a serious slump while doing so.

Withers finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, and he was able to score around the basket and in the lane.

