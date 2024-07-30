The UofL men’s basketball team started off their Bahamas trip by defeating the Bahamian National Team by a final score of 111-59. The Cardinals, who were led by J’Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor with 18 and 17 points respectively, had major contribution all across the board and didn’t have much problem coming away with a 52 point victory. Koren Johnson dished out 9 of the team’s 38 assists, while Kader Traore grabbed a player-high 7 rebounds (49 in team total).

As a team, UofL shot 50.6 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three point range. Pryor, Reyne Smith, and Khani Rooths all pitched in 4 three pointers. Johnson and Pryor tied in field goals made with 6 each.

Transfer center Noah Waterman was a DNP in this game due to an ankle injury. The Cards, who had 13 scholarship newcomers this offseason, saw 10 of them receive solid minutes tonight.

Next up for Louisville in their final game of the Bahamas trip is an outing against the University of Calgary Dinos on Thursday at 12 pm ET.

The game will be available for listening on Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM) and streaming with local analysts Paul Rogers and Jody Demling. The newly invented Floyd Street Media (owned and created by Louisville basketball alum Luke Hancock) will also be streaming the game live on its YouTube channel.

Make sure to tune in. ReviVille.