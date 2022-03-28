Louisville stays undefeated in ACC play after sweep of BC

The Louisville baseball team is now 6-0 in conference play after taking all three of the games over the weekend against Boston College.

On Friday, Tate Kuehner improved to 4-0 on the year after going 5.2 innings, only allowing one run.

On Saturday, it took the Cardinals extra innings to get over the hump, but in the top of the 11th, Louisville exploded for four runs behind a Levi Usher double, which scored two runs.

On Sunday, Louisville got a stellar start from Riley Phillips, who pitched a seven-inning shutout. The offense provided plenty of run support as Jack Payton broke the game open in the third inning.

Louisville is now 19-5 overall, and is ranked 14th in the Coaches Poll, and is ranked as high as 5th, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

