Louisville suspends Malik Williams for North Carolina game

Louisville has suspended senior big man Malik Williams for the North Carolina game, interim head coach Mike Pegues announced on his Monday night radio show.

The 6’11 Williams, who is averaging 10.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and a 32.8 percentage from three, is in his final year of eligibility for Louisville. Pegues did not make it clear when Williams would be able to return.

The Cards will now look towards Sydney Curry, who has come on strong recently to carry the load against the Tar Heels strong front line, which consists of star big man Armando Bacot, Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek, and Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia. Freshman Roosevelt Wheeler, who has been in and out of the Cards' big man rotation this season is out with a concussion. The Cards will likely rely on sophomores JJ Traynor and Gabe Wiznitzer to fill in the backup minutes, as well as Jaelyn Withers.

Louisville resumes action against the Tar Heels tonight at the Yum Center with an 8:00 tip off.