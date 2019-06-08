On paper, Louisville and East Carolina appeared to be equally matched baseball teams. In two Super Regional games at Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville reminded onlookers that they still don't play the games on paper. The Cardinals followed up a dominant 14-1 win on Friday with a 12-0 win on Saturday afternoon that sends the Cardinals to the program's 5th ever College World Series appearance.

Louisville's Bobby Miller was dominant, pitching eight innings of no-hit ball in the effort. Miller exited the game to chants of "Bobby!" after his no-hitter was broken up in the bottom of the 9th. Michael Kirian entered the game in a light rain shower to finish the game off.

After Louisville hitters looked listless and punchless in losses at the ACC Tournament and early in the Regional round, they woke up to become the "locomotive" referred to above. In a quick sweep of East Carolina that was never competitive, Cardinals hitters amassed 32 hits, 26 runs, and forced 13 East Carolina pitchers to throw 314 pitches. Every Louisville starter had a hit and/or an RBI in the series.

The contrast in pitching talent and depth was equally as striking. Star Reid Detmers allowed a single home run Friday. Bobby Miller followed it up by eight innings of no-hit ball against the Pirates before a rabid Louisville crowd eager to see the team earn a return trip to Omaha. The two Louisville starters went 16 innings and allowed 1 run on 8 total hits. East Carolina's two starters went 6 innings and allowed 7 runs. In all, East Carolina used 13 different pitchers, 7 of which lasted fewer than a single inning.

Louisville now advances to the College World Series for the 5th time in program history and is bracketed to open the event facing the winner of the Duke-Vanderbilt Super Regional. Duke currently leads the series 1-0 after winning 18-5 Friday night.