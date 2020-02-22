Louisville entered the week facing two very winnable games on their home floor. Louisville had a great opportunity in front of them to right the ship. The Cardinals did exactly what they needed to do, in a major way, to get things back on track.



Louisville handled a struggling and depleted North Carolina team, earning the second victory of the 2-game home stand.



What we saw from Louisville against Syracuse on Wednesday and against North Carolina today was a team that can beat anyone in the country.



Louisville played with great effort throughout this one, and were led by Jordan Nwora, who was very active on the glass. Nwora notched a double-double with 15:17 to go in the game. Nwora finished with 18 points, on 7-of-15 shooting and added 11 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. Nwora was limited in the first half with two fouls.



Louisville has started slow to open the second half a number of times this year. That wasn't the case today as Louisville opened the second half on a 8-0 run.



Louisville also got a big lift from Malik Williams. Williams was inserted into the starting lineup in the matchup against Syracuse, and he has delivered. The energy Williams plays with is an energy that this team desperately needed. Williams scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds. The toughness shown by Williams is a big part of why he's emerging as the vocal leader of this team.



After both teams had to be separated on the Keeling foul of Malik Williams, he emerged from the crowd of players and told Mack "That was my ball" with a smile. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) February 22, 2020

More of this, please.



Louisville dominated UNC on the boards, and had a 30-14 edge at one point in the second half.



Louisville's defense gave the Tar Heels problems throughout as UNC was held to 39.6 percent from the field.



Chris Mack experienced with a couple of lineups that fans haven't seen hardly at all. Louisville went with three guards in the first half as Nwora had two fouls and Williamson took a breather. In the second half, Louisville went without Williams or Enoch, and had Nwora, Sutton, and Williamson together in the front-court.



Final Stats:

More takeaways:



- David Johnson continues to do things that nobody else on the team can do. On one possesion, Johnson backed down Cole Anthony and scored right over him. Johnson turned it over four times, but added nine points and five assists.



- Steven Enoch has seen his minuted reduced as a result of Malik Williams playing phenomenally. Enoch only played five in the game, and only one in the second half. Mack said after the game that Enoch is dealing with an ankle injury.



- Dwayne Sutton finished with the highest +/- with +22. He does so many little things and when he has the highest +/-, it bodes well for Louisville.



A really cool moment from today's game as the 2005 final four team was introduced:



Photo by Gail Kamenish (gamaka)