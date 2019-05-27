Louisville baseball, despite sputtering down the stretch, still did enough in 2019 to merit the #7 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The top 8 seeding means Louisville will have the opportunity to host the regional this week and should it advance, host a Super Regional as well. Louisville would host the winner of the East Carolina Regional. The Pirates finished 43-15 and were named the #10 overall seed.

The Cardinals (43-15), despite hovering anywhere from 5-9 in the RPI all season, were made to sweat by a dip in the final 10 games of the season. A dip that including a pair of punchless showings at the plate against Clemson and Boston College in the ACC Tournament. Nevertheless, a regular season ACC title, finishing 9th in the RPI, and a solid 17 wins against Q1 opponents was enough to merit the #7 seed and have a chance to host a Super Regional. Only five other teams had more Q1 wins this season.

Before any Super Regional, Louisville will have to advance out of a quality Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals' Regional features Illinois-Chicago (29-21) the Horizon League Champions, Illinois State (34-24), and a well known foe in Indiana (36-21). Louisville beat Indiana State 8-7 in Bloomington on May 14. Louisville will open regional play on Friday night at 6:00 pm against UIC.