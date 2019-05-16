Louisville announced today that the men's basketball team will face national runner-up Texas Tech in the 2019 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The double header event is part of Jimmy V Week that focuses on the fundraising and research efforts of the Jimmy V Foundation and will now feature matchups on December 10 of Louisville against Texas Tech as well as Indiana facing UConn. Last year's event alone raised $8.3 million for cancer research.

According to most preseason Top 25 rankings, the game should feature two Top 25 teams. In his inaugural season with the Cardinals, Chris Mack led Louisville to a 20-14 record and a return to the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard will be in his fourth season as the head coach of the Red Raiders. In his three seasons with the program he led the program to its first trip to the Elite Eight in 2018 only to reach the school's first Final Four and national title game appearance in 2019, losing to national champion Virginia in overtime.



The Texas Tech game is only a part of what should be another challenging schedule for the men's basketball team. Louisville annually participates in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, plays at Kentucky, and permanently faces Virginia twice annually among other conference games against Duke, North Carolina, and others.