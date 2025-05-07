Louisville to Host Kentucky on November 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 11 in the KFC Yum! Center.

Tip time and TV designation for the game have yet to be determined.

UofL head coach Pat Kelsey is entering his second season with the Cardinals after a historic first year. Louisville finished second in the ACC with an overall record of 27-8 in 2024-25, making its first-ever appearance in an ACC Championship game.

The Cards played in Lexington in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the program’s first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019.

The Cardinals trail in the all-time series against Kentucky 17-40. The teams have met every season except one since 1983. Prior to the 1983 matchup, the teams had not met in the regular season for 62 years.

Louisville is scheduled to play at least two SEC opponents in its non-conference slate as the Cardinals travel to Tennessee on Dec. 16. The Cardinals are currently 93-86 all-time against the current SEC membership.