Louisville to Renew Rivalry with Memphis with Six-Year Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball will host Memphis on Saturday, December 13 in the KFC Yum! Center, beginning a six-year series with the Tigers.

Louisville will travel to the FedExForum to play at Memphis in 2026-27. Specific dates and venues are still being finalized for the remaining four games, but both programs have committed to renewing the rivalry through the 2030-31 season.

Tip time and TV designation for the Dec. 13 Louisville home game have yet to be determined.

The Cardinals lead the Tigers 54-36 all-time in the historic rivalry, boasting a 31-12 record when playing the game in Louisville.

The two teams last met in a neutral site game in Brooklyn on Dec. 16, 2017, where the Cards walked away with an 81-72 victory.

Prior to that, the programs played each other twice in 2013-14 when Louisville spent its lone year in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis won both of those conference games.

Louisville and Memphis have shared leagues over the years including the Missouri Valley Conference, Metro Conference, Conference USA and American, resulting in 90 games played between the longtime competitors.