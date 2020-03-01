The first half was uninspiring. Louisville's shots didn't fall. Virginia Tech hung around. And entering the break, the game was tied at 29. The start of the second half went back and forth, and the Hokies led 34-32 with 16:10 remaining.



Enter David Johnson. Louisville went on a 12-0 run engineered by the freshman point guard to put away Virginia Tech.

Sending the seniors out with a victory!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/SbQswvKAqi — Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 2, 2020

David Johnson continues to do things that nobody else on the floor can. After a steal, and a breakaway finish over two Virginia Tech defenders, Louisville's lead stretched to 41-34, and the Yum! Center came alive.



Among the things Johnson does that separates him is his ability to find teammates in good spots. Getting Steven Enoch the ball in the post was a point of emphasis throughout. Johnson's length gives him an angle to get Enoch the ball where he can turn and score.



Johnson went above the rim for a put-back and an NBA scout next to me had this to say: "that's what he can do." Yes, that's what David Johnson can do from the guard spot that most guards can't.



Game in and game out, Johnson stuffs the stat sheet. Tonight, Johnson finished with six assists and only one turnover. That ratio from Johnson will win Louisville a lot of games.



Jordan Nwora played extremely well. Nwora notched a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Nwora was effective from the field, going 8-of-16 shooting.

Mack was very complimentary of Nwora. "That was one of his most complete games in a Louisville uniform," said Mack. Louisville utilized Nwora in ball-screens, and got Nwora open looks. Nwora rolled to the basket on occasion, and then flared to the three-point line and buried a triple. That is something to watch moving forward.



Ryan McMahon continues to give this team huge lifts. His confidence is growing, and the fifth-year senior relished his last game inside the KFC Yum! Center. McMahon went 2-of-3 from deep, and let out a ton of emotion after his three-pointer gave Louisville a 10-point lead at 44-34.



Final Stats:

Dwayne Sutton had the highest +/- of anybody and only had eight points. He means everything to this team.



Probably the best moment of the night came when Louisville's graduate student Keith Oddo knocked down a corner three.



Keith Oddo drills a 3 and the @LouisvilleMBB bench loses it. pic.twitter.com/3XeT4EBvwO — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 2, 2020

The Senior Day festivities were great. All six of the guys honored spoke to the crowd after the game, and most of the talk was centered around how much the city and the university mean to them.



Nwora said if he had to do it over, he "wouldn't change a thing."



Fresh Kimble let the fans know that there is a lot still to do, including winning an ACC Championship and a National Championship.



This group that is departing is special. Jordan Nwora stuck with the program after losing the coach that recruited him. Dwayne Sutton is a hometown kid who fulfilled a childhood dream of playing for Louisville. Ryan McMahon has seen more in his five years than he could have ever imagined.

