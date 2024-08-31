Advertisement
in other news
Louisville Completes Non-Conference Schedule with Battle 4 Atlantis Draw
The Cardinals draw Indiana in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis
• Ty Spalding
Eleven Louisville Football Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
Cards had three Senior Bowl selections last season.
• Ty Spalding
Gillotte Named Preseason First Team Associated Press All-American
Gillotte Named Preseason First Team Associated Press All-American
• Ty Spalding
Brown Named a Preseason Freshman All-American
Brown is competing for time in the backfield this season.
• Ty Spalding
in other news
Louisville Completes Non-Conference Schedule with Battle 4 Atlantis Draw
The Cardinals draw Indiana in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis
• Ty Spalding
Eleven Louisville Football Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
Cards had three Senior Bowl selections last season.
• Ty Spalding
Gillotte Named Preseason First Team Associated Press All-American
Gillotte Named Preseason First Team Associated Press All-American
• Ty Spalding
LOUISVILLE VS AUSTIN PEAY GAME PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement