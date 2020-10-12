Louisville vs. Georgia Tech PFF grades and snap counts
It was a cringeworthy performance by Louisville as they took on Georgia Tech Friday night on ESPN. Regardless, we take a look at individual player grades and snap counts to see if anything of note ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news