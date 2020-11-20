CardinalSports - Louisville vs Syracuse: What to Know, How to Watch, and More

This week the Louisville Cardinals (2-6) will face the Syracuse Orange (1-7) Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Coming off two back-to-back disappointing loses (first Virginia Tech then Virginia), the Cardinals are facing down their best shot at a win in weeks. Syracuse has lost by more than 2 scores in 5 of it's 7 loses. I'm not sure if this is a must-win for Louisville so much as it is a can't-lose. Here's all you need to know before the game.

University of Louisville vs Syracuse

When: Friday, November 20th, 2020 Time: 7:00pm, EST Where: Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky TV: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN (eligible TV provider required) Radio: 840 AM



Other Knowables

Uniforms for Louisville: Louisville will be rocking an exclusive retro uniform this week. Including — White helmet, Red jersey, Off-white pants, black cleats. To view, click here. (courtesy, @UofLFootball instagram) Predicted Weather: 59 degrees, 0% chance of rain. Will there be fans? Yes. As has been the case all season, Louisville will be allowing a limited number of fans to attend. Are there any tickets available? Yes, click here to grab yours. Any players missing due to COVID? As of this posting, nothing has been released — although it appears as if Louisville should return the players who had been quarantined until now. Players expected to miss — Javian Hawkins (opt out), Tutu Atwell (game time decision).



Series History

Louisville currently leads the series over the Syracuse 11-7, including 4 of 5 over the previous 5 games. Results of Last 5 Matchups: 2019 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 34 2018 - Syracuse 54 vs. Louisville 23 2017 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 10 2016 - Louisville 62 vs. Syracuse 28 2015 - Louisville 41 vs. Syracuse 17



Betting Odds and Predictions

Spread: Louisville (-18.5) Over/Under: 55.5 points Money Line: Syracuse +650, Louisville -1000 Prediction: Louisville has been tough to predict this season, with it's fair share of highs and lows (but, probably, mostly lows). Syracuse has been far easier to predict though, having been outright bad for most of the season. Javian Hawkins will be missing due to the opt out, and Tutu remains a game-time decision (although unlikely to play). So the Cardinals are missing their two most explosive playmakers. Even still, I'd expect to pull out this win. Louisville, 45 - Syracuse, 28.



Want more? Cool, we've got you covered.

